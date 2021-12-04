Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Video Goes Viral, Late Mirzapur Actor Can Be Seen Dancing To 'In Da Ghetto'

Earlier this week, actor Brahma Mishra was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. According to the police report, Mishra best known for playing Lalit in the acclaimed web series Mirzapur was found on the bathroom floor of his house where he lived alone.

A case of Accidental Death was filed after the police discovered the scene. According to reports, the police believe the actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Soon after the news made it to social media, the late actor's co-stars took to their social media profiles and expressed their condolences.

Now, the late actor's last Instagram video is going viral on the internet. The post visible on his official Instagram account shows the actor dancing to the 'In Da Ghetto' with one of his friends. Fans took to the comment section to express their shock and send condolences to the actor's family.

Take a look at the post:

The police have reportedly sent the body for an autopsy to Cooper Hospital. A TOI report revealed that the actor's body was found three days after his demise after the neighbours reportedly complained of a stench emanating from his apartment. Brahma Mishra reportedly was already taking medication for chest pain since November 29. However, reports of his death from a heart attack are yet to be confirmed.

Notably, apart from Mirzapur, Mishra also starred in Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari and Varun Dhawan-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Hawaizaada. His recent release was Hello Charlie which was released in April this year.