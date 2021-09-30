Break Point: Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi Web Series' Release Date & Streaming Time On Zee5

Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are all set to release their docu-series Break Point on Zee5. The series reportedly traces their journey of humongous success as well as the reason behind their split.

Directed by filmmaker couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. The seven-part web series is a telling narrative of Leander and Mahesh's on-court partnership along with their off-court lives. According to makers the show also throws light on their bitter breakup and how they couldn't hold on to their meteoric rise and life after success.

"We've had a very long and incredible journey full of ups and downs, which we are very proud of. We got to relive it in the last 18 months while we made Break Point," Mahesh said while talking about the show. On the other hand, Leander Paes added that there were getting offers for the past 20 years but they didn't feel comfortable and safe with the right directorial team.

"The first time Nitesh and Ashwiny came to my office and we had these conversations, and then the way they've told this story in a beautiful way... I always knew they will protect us because they are unbiased whether it comes to Mahesh or my perspective. At the same time, they know we have brands that we look after. That's the main reason I feel they're the perfect people to tell this story in the best fashion," he added.

Fans have been excited to see the truth behind their bromance break-up. The web series, Break Point will premiere on ZEE5 on October 1 at midnight IST.