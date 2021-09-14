BREAKPOINT: The Bromance To Breakup Story Of Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi, Coming Soon On Zee 5

Breakpoint
is
an
Ashwiny
Iyer
Tiwari
and
Nitesh
Tiwari
directorial,
premiering
soon
on
Zee5
–
encapsulating
the
story
of
Leander
Paes
and
Mahesh
Bhupathi.
Their
journey
apart
from
all
the
achievements
and
reign
as
the
most
successful
doubles
team
will
unravel
in
the
web
series.
Leander
Paes
is
one
name
internationally
acclaimed
and
associated
with
Tennis.
His
accolades
are
a
well-known
fact
for
everyone
but
what
was
left
untold
was
his
'breakpoint'
with
Mahesh
Bhupathi,
another
internationally
renowned
tennis
player.
The
tennis
double
duo
was
the
pride
of
India
and
their
bromance
was
something
everyone
raved
about
worldwide.
Paes
and
Bhupathi
have
won
8
Grand
Slam
titles
each
in
their
careers
while
being
the
prominent
names
on
the
tennis
circuit
for
several
years.
They
are
the
most
successful
tennis
players
from
India
who
have
managed
to
motivate
so
many
from
the
youth
to
take
up
this
sport.
Leander
and
Mahesh
were
the
first
doubles
team
to
reach
the
finals
of
all
four
Grand
Slams
in
the
year
1999.
Such
a
feat
was
happening
for
the
first
time
since
1952.
What
made
them
part
ways?
It
Will
all
be
unveiled
in
ZEE5's
soon
coming
series
Breakpoint.
Directed
by
Ashwiny
Iyer
Tiwari
and
Nitesh
Tiwari,
this
ZEE5
original
will
premiere
soon.