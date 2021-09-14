BREAKPOINT: The Bromance To Breakup Story Of Leander Paes And Mahesh Bhupathi, Coming Soon On Zee 5

Breakpoint is an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari directorial, premiering soon on Zee5 – encapsulating the story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Their journey apart from all the achievements and reign as the most successful doubles team will unravel in the web series.

Leander Paes is one name internationally acclaimed and associated with Tennis. His accolades are a well-known fact for everyone but what was left untold was his 'breakpoint' with Mahesh Bhupathi, another internationally renowned tennis player.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Concludes Docu-Drama Series Based On Mahesh Bhupathi And Leander Paes

The tennis double duo was the pride of India and their bromance was something everyone raved about worldwide. Paes and Bhupathi have won 8 Grand Slam titles each in their careers while being the prominent names on the tennis circuit for several years. They are the most successful tennis players from India who have managed to motivate so many from the youth to take up this sport.

Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi To Reunite For ZEE5 Web Series Helmed By Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Nitesh Tiwari

Leander and Mahesh were the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in the year 1999. Such a feat was happening for the first time since 1952. What made them part ways? It Will all be unveiled in ZEE5's soon coming series Breakpoint.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, this ZEE5 original will premiere soon.