Breathe: Into The Shadows Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality Hours After Its Release

Breathe: Into The Shadows is the psychological crime thriller created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. It is the follow-up to the 2018's Breathe, which starred R Madhavan. The second season marks Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut. While Abhishek plays the role of a psychiatrist Dr Avinash Sabharwal, Amit Sadh reprises the role of Inspector Kabir Sawant. Ivana Kaur is seen as Abhishek and Nitya Menen's daughter Siya Sabharwal; and Saiyami Kher plays the role of Shirley on the show. The web series was released today (July 10, 2020). All actors, especially Abhishek, Amit and Nitya's have given impressive performance.

Unfortunately, the web series has become the latest victim of piracy. The show has been leaked online for free download in HD quality just a few hours of its release!

Breathe: Into The Shadows revolves around psychiatrist Dr Avinash Sabharwal, whose six-year-old daughter Siya is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man. The kidnapper demands that he commit murder if he wants to see her alive! In the first season, we saw Madhavan on a killing spree to save his son. Will Abhishek also follow Madhavan? How far will he go to save his daughter?

Breathe 2 is created by Mayank Sharma, who has also co-written the show with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

