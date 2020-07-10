    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Breathe: Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Netizens Sacrifice Their Sleep To Binge The Crime Thriller

      Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut show, Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the psychological crime thriller have outdone their work in the previous season, and have brought a more challenging villain for Amit Sadh's Kabir Sawant. Directed by Mayank Sharma and co-written alongside Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed, Breathe: Into The Shadows has turned out to be a sleep stealer for netizens.

      Breathe: Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Netizens Sacrifice Their Sleep To Binge-Watch The Crime Th

      Apart from Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan, the show also stars Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Last month, the trailer gave a glimpse into the story and its main characters. While Amit can be seen reprising his role as Sub Inspector Kabir Sawant, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as a psychiatrist who has lost his daughter, Siya and is willing to do anything for her.

      Nithya Menen plays Abhishek's wife who is heartbroken by Siya disappearance, but will not sit idle waiting for someone to rescue her daughter. The trailer was highly appreciated by fans and it quickly became one of the anticipated releases of the year.

      It's only been a couple of hours since the show has released and fans have already begun flooding Twitter with their mini-reviews of the show. While many have praised Nithya and Abhishek Bachchan's performance, the series fans have claimed that Amit Sadh is the show's lead, and he proves it with his performance once again. One user also revealed that she lost her sleep over the show and does not regret it.

      Here are some of the must-read tweets before you binge-watch the show.

      After Paatal Lok and Panchayat, Breathe: Into The Shadows is the third Amazon original highly praised by the audience. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
