Breathe: Into The Shadows Twitter Review: Netizens Sacrifice Their Sleep To Binge The Crime Thriller

Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut show, Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally released on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the psychological crime thriller have outdone their work in the previous season, and have brought a more challenging villain for Amit Sadh's Kabir Sawant. Directed by Mayank Sharma and co-written alongside Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed, Breathe: Into The Shadows has turned out to be a sleep stealer for netizens.

Apart from Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan, the show also stars Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Last month, the trailer gave a glimpse into the story and its main characters. While Amit can be seen reprising his role as Sub Inspector Kabir Sawant, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as a psychiatrist who has lost his daughter, Siya and is willing to do anything for her.

Nithya Menen plays Abhishek's wife who is heartbroken by Siya disappearance, but will not sit idle waiting for someone to rescue her daughter. The trailer was highly appreciated by fans and it quickly became one of the anticipated releases of the year.

It's only been a couple of hours since the show has released and fans have already begun flooding Twitter with their mini-reviews of the show. While many have praised Nithya and Abhishek Bachchan's performance, the series fans have claimed that Amit Sadh is the show's lead, and he proves it with his performance once again. One user also revealed that she lost her sleep over the show and does not regret it.

@juniorbachchan watched 1st episode of #BreatheIntoTheShadows and it gave me goosebumps... I too have daughter like you and the feelings, emotions are on top notch while watching. Good too see you again in such good role..Kudos. will binge watch and review it. @PrimeVideoIN — Rahul Navinchandra (@rahulbnsd16) July 9, 2020

Hahah, no way sir!!!

This won’t let me stop!!! Every episode is a cliffhanger.

Had seen the first four episodes as part of the press preview and now I’m just hooked. Review soon... 😬😁 #BreatheIntoTheShadows #BreatheReview #BreatheIntoTheShadowsReview — Shweta Rashmi (@shwetarashmi67) July 9, 2020

Half way through #BreatheIntoTheShadows @PrimeVideoIN and all I can say now is - This has THE BEST interval point ever that I have ever seen for a web series.



The twist is gonna SHOCK you, and how! Can’t wait to wrap this in a jiffy.



So far, Season 2 has gone one level up! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 9, 2020

Am at the halfway stage, but till now it is a Big WoW! Mast hai !!!@juniorbachchan @MenenNithya both Rock.#BreatheIntoTheShadows — Subhash Kurup (@subukurup) July 10, 2020

#BreatheIntoTheShadows Brilliant show, brilliant cast, brilliant writing, brilliant direction, brilliant acting. Only few shows happen where everything is just perfect and credit for this must go to @mayankvsharma . — Aamish Samotra (@AamishSamotra) July 10, 2020

Finally binge watched Breathe To be honest, I couldn't sleep after watching some scenes.

Talking about the cast of the series , how can things go wrong when you have Abhishek Bachchan and Amit sadh on the front? They have done awesome job❤️@juniorbachchan #BreatheIntoTheShadows — Shikha Wardhan (@Shikha_wardhan) July 10, 2020

After Paatal Lok and Panchayat, Breathe: Into The Shadows is the third Amazon original highly praised by the audience. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

