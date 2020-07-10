Breathe: Into The Shadows Web Series Review: Abhishek Bachchan- Amit Sadh Thriller Is A Slow Burn

Breathe 2 Marks Abhishek Bachchan And Nithya Menen's Digital Debut

The problems with the show's screenplay surface early on. Not only do you see the makers struggling to raise the stakes with each episode, but they also fail to convey the emotional complexity of the characters. We know Abha and Avinash are struggling but apart from occasionally lying on the couch and talking to the police, we do not see the couple struggle at all. Rather, Dr Avinash seems so calm you begin to wonder if something is wrong with him.

Amit Sadh As Kabir Sawant

On the other hand, Crime Branch Sub Inspector Kabir Sawant has just been let out of jail due to a case calling for police accountability. Following his collateral damage victim Meghna, Kabir also moves to Delhi to make sure she is doing okay. While this does give Kabir some dimension and a reason to move to Delhi, unfortunately, it does not give him enough footing in the story. Amit is left out as a subplot and a supporting character who has given one of the best performances in the show.

Ivana Kaur As Siya Sabharwal

Instead of exploring good actors and their character's emotional complexity, Breathe: Into The Shadows continues to add more subplots to justify their actions. The slow-paced screenplay and 12 ‘long' episodes drag the story longer than needed, which also take away its urgency. Even after revealing majority of the story, one is left wondering if the hints are going to lead anywhere.

Breathe 2 Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

While R Madhvan's character in Breathe season one is taken over by his need to save his family, Avinash is unsure about everything, saving his child, killing for his child and even if his child is alive. Saiyami Kher plays an interesting character and with little screen presence, she still manages to leave a strong impression. The show will remind you of several other films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Brad Pit-starrer Seven and will make it feel like a mash-up put together.

Overall Breathe: Into The Shadow is a slow burn that will give you very little to go on after every episode, and make you want to skip to the end to find the truth.