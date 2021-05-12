Broken But Beautiful 3: Harleen Announces Launch Date; Fans Trend BBB 3 & Sidharth Shukla On Twitter

Harleen Announces Broken But Beautiful 3 Launch Date

It has to be recalled that Harleen was a part of first and second seasons of the most popular franchise alongside Vikrant Massey. The actress recently announced the teaser release and launch date of the show. While the teaser will be released on May 14, BBB 3 will be launched on ALTBalaji on May 29. Fans are super excited about the same and are trending Sidharth Shukla and BBB 3 on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@TeamSidharthFC

"Wait is over FAM!! We are going to get teaser of #BrokenButBeautiful3 on 14th May & show is coming on 29th May. Agastya & Rumi are coming supersoon to fill our lives with colours of love. Use #AgastyaRao #SidharthShukIa & #AgMi in all your tweets. 🥳❤️."

@143Sidnaaz

"The wait is finally over.. ✨🥰🤩🤗💃🏻❤️ #AgastyaRao super excited to meet you... ❤️🤗 . #SidharthShukIa @sidharth_shukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 ✨❤️🥰🤗🧿🧿🧿🧿."

@DrNupurrk

"#AgastyaRao is coming 2mro 😭😭..the wait is finally over ..excited n nervous also at the same time ..it's our Sidharth's first OTT show 😭..praying for its success evryday ..29th May #BBB3 will rewrite history 🙌 #BrokenButBeautiful3 #SidharthShukla @sidharth_shukla #Agmi."

@JhumeTahamina

"Finally the wait is over. #BrokenButBeautiful3. Poster out tomorrow. Teaser out on 14 May & The show coming on 29th May,2021. Thank u @sidharth_shukla & team #BBB3 for the Eid special gift as the BBB3 Teaser. #SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao #AgMi @altbalaji."