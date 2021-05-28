Broken But Beautiful 3 Review: Agastya-Rumi's Story Of Love & Obsession Will Keep You Hooked

Rating: 3.0 /5

Cast: Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, Ehan Bhat, Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, Taniya Kalrra and Saloni Khanna

No. Of Episodes: 10

Available On: ALTBalaji & MX Player

Story: Broken But Beautiful 3 is story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai- who belong to two different worlds. While Agastya is a struggling artist, Rumi is from a rich family, but is struggling to win her love (Ishaan played by Ehan). It is about how the two people meet and fall in love and eventually experience heartbreak; and how they realise that it is too hard to fall out of love than to fall in it.

The first three episodes give us glimpses of Agastya and Rumi's disastrous lives and how they meet each other. The actual love story only begins after the fourth episode, where they realise each other's importance in their lives.

Rumi is in love with her childhood crush, who doesn't show any interest in her but is shown hanging out with other girls who are successful. Rumi tries to impress him and grab his attention by doing what he loves, but fails miserably every time. Also, she feels that her sister gets more support from her family, which makes her feel like a failure. It is then that she bumps into Agastya, who is a struggling director and writer. He gets attracted towards Rumi and feels that she is the only girl who has understood him in an out!

Things change after he helps Rumi and changes her world for good. We will eventually get to watch Agastya's love and obsession towards Rumi. But will he confess his love for her? Will Rumi realise it is not her childhood crush but Agastya who is made for her? Well, to know what happens next, you must watch the show!

Major Highlights: Of course, Sidharth and his fresh pairing and amazing chemistry with Rumi are the major highlights of the show. Although all actors have given powerful performances, it is Sidharth's powerful performance that steals the limelight. Songs and dialogues are also good.

Verdict: The story fails to live up to its potential and could have turned out much better. The usage of swear words and intimate scenes at a few places seems forced. Although the episodes are a bit draggy, the show will keep the audiences hooked to know the fate of Rumi and Agastya's love story. Overall, it is a must-watch for all Sidharth fans (Sidhearts) and for those who love watching love stories.