Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla Is A Livewire In This Fun BTS Video Featuring Sonia Rathee!

Beating Monday Blues, ALTBalaji treated the viewers, especially Sidharth Shukla's ardent fans, with a fun BTS video from their successful romance drama Broken But Beautiful's sets.

The video showcases all the behind-the-scenes fun moments featuring Sidharth and his gorgeous co-star Sonia Rathee, as they share their experience working on the show. The BTS video suggests how Sidharth is a livewire on the sets and a thorough entertainer off it too! From teaching bullet riding to Sonia to making the crew members laugh with his witty one-liners in between shots, Sidharth's fans are certainly in for a visual treat, and this video is something they shouldn't miss!

Already creating a splash in the digital world in its third week, the show has everything going for it. Ever since the makers had announced season 3, the viewers were anxiously waiting for it. The viewers hugely appreciated the intense character posters and intriguing teaser and trailer. It is no wonder that it was trending at IMDB's Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows. From 8.8 to 9.2 rating, the web show has witnessed an upward trend in its popularity and craze among the viewers post-launch.

The show has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day. Additionally, the hashtag #BrokenButBeautiful3 has the most number of posts for a show on Instagram.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Unfortunately, opposites attract. Both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions. And their journey comes full circle when they both realize that it is too hard to fall out of love than to fall in it.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is successfully streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.