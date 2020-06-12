Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla To Play Lead Role; Hina Or Jennifer Winget Might Join Him?
Ekta Kapoor had earlier announced that the much-awaited Broken But Beautiful Season 3 will be back soon. She had even revealed that the actors, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who had been a part of the show in the earlier seasons, will no longer be a part of the new season. The producer also asked fans to suggest names for Season 3. Many had suggested Sidharth Shukla! They had even suggested Shehnaaz Gill and Jennifer Winget to play opposite Sid. Post this, it was also said that there is a high demand to cast Sidharth or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the web series. As per the latest report, Sidharth has been finalised for the show!
Sidharth Shukla To Play Lead Role!
A source was quoted by India Today as saying, "Ekta wanted to cast actors who can justify the plot and appeal to the audiences in the same way that the previous leads did. While a lot of names were thrown on the table, Sidharth Shukla has been finalised to carry on the baton. The search for the female lead is on."
Hina Considered For Broken But Beautiful 3?
Also, there are reports that for the female lead, Hina Khan is being considered. During a chat session on Twitter, Hina was asked by a fan if she'd ever work with Bigg Boss 13 winner in a project to which she gave a vague answer!
The User Asks Hina…
The user asked, "Mam, I supported you in BB11 and in BB13 I supported Sid , Just wanna ask that in future is there any possibility of Sid and You'll come together for any good project," Hina replied, "Thank you 🙏 Well you never know, small world you see 😊."
Jennifer Rumoured To Be A Part Of The Show!
Jennifer Winget is also being rumoured to be a part of the show. While Jennifer had worked with Ekta in her web series Code M, which was a huge success, Hina played the role of Komolika in Ekta's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2!
Who do you think Ekta will cast opposite Sidharth Shukla? Hit the comment box to share your views.
