Broken But Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee On Working With Sidharth: He’s Fun Guy; It Was Never Boring Around Him

The much-awaited web series of the year, Broken But Beautiful 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee was recently released. The fresh pairing was loved by the audiences. Although Sidharth stole the limelight, Sonia's work has also impressed the audiences. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama the actress spoke about how it was working with Sidharth Shukla and also talked about her experience in toxic relationships in real life.

Talking about working with Sidharth, Sonia said that he is a fun guy and it was never boring around him. She also revealed that the team had so much fun working together that they became a family.

Sonia said, "It was also a rollercoaster in itself working with him. He's definitely the fun guy; it was never boring around him as we were always playing around the sets as soon as they called cut. Work was not work which is a great thing also; we all had fun on sets and kept everybody happy. The entire crew happily had a fun time working together we kind of became like a family."

Rumi and Agastya's tragic love story seems borderline toxic. The actress revealed that the show doesn't glorify toxic relationships. When asked her experience of toxic relationships in real life, she said that she has seen them and what it does to people, but thankfully never been in one.

In an interview with Filmibeat, when asked how she bagged the role, she said, "Due to COVID, I had given self audition as I was in the US. Casting director had called me. I had given three auditions and finally I got a call after 2 weeks from production saying I bagged the role."

If you have watched the trailer of the show, you must have noticed that Sonia has done bold scenes in the show. So, when we asked if she is comfortable if she is offered such roles in other shows, she told us, "It depends on the script and character. If I feel it is required, then I will go ahead with it otherwise, I wouldn't be comfortable as there is a fine line and will have to give a judgement call."