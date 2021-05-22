Broken But Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee Opens Up On Shooting Intimate Scenes With Sidharth Shukla

Broken But Beautiful 3 is a much-awaited web series that features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. A couple of days ago, the makers had revealed the trailer, and recently, the makers also released 'Mere Liye' song. The viewers are loving the fresh pair and their chemistry in the show.

Sonia and Sidharth have a kissing scene and a few intimate scenes in the. In an interview with DNA, Sonia opened up about shooting intimate scenes with Sidharth.

When asked who broke the ice before they shot for the intimate scenes and the on-screen kiss, she said, "I don't think either one of us broke the ice, we just did it. It was the first day for me on the sets, he had been shooting for 4-5 days already. It was just a small sequence and I was told Sonia...you are going to walk from this door and sit on Sid's lap and you are going to kiss each other. We didn't talk about it, we didn't do anything...they did a take and we just went for it."

She further added, "We got saved because there was a small inter-cut. But yes, it takes time to be comfortable with the person. By the time we were doing the next kissing scene or whatever, we had become friends. So, it wasn't just to the point! Then we were able to talk about it...where it was like 'Sonia stop being so awkward' etc..."

When asked how was it working with Sidharth, she said that she made it a point not to research about him too much and not to go off of what anybody else has said because she didn't want any preconceived notion before she met him and worked with him. The actress added that she went in with a clean slate.

Although she said that it took a little bit of time to get comfortable with each other, but once they did, it was all good. She added that it was a lot of fun working with Sidharth. She further added that he jokes around a lot and he is a fun guy to work with.