Broken But Beautiful 3 Starring Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee Releases On ALTBalaji

ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful season 1 & 2 had broken quite the records and created a stir in the country for its beautiful love story, unconventional story-telling, soulful songs, and brilliant performances. And the day has finally arrived when the ardent fans of ALTBalaji's most successful and celebrated franchise Broken But Beautiful can now breathe a sigh of relief, as its third season featuring the new on-screen couple - Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, launches today on the ALTBalaji app.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a testament to romance as it takes the viewer on a journey of love, longing, and heartbreak, with much intensity. Starring television superstar Sidharth Shukla & the beautiful Sonia Rathee, Broken But Beautiful 3 is the broken love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya Rao, who is an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. As they say, it is difficult to fall out of love than in love, and this very thought is what makes the story so very relatable. Ardent fans of Sidharth can't stop raving about the impressive teaser of the third season and are super excited for the trailer. Focusing on this season's theme - 'obsession never ends, it shifts', the series will take the viewers on a roller coaster of emotions filled with tears & love.

The show's trailer, teaser, poster, and original soundtracks have garnered unprecedented views across social media platforms. Needless to say, the third season has become one of the most highly-anticipated web shows on IMDb. Such has been the craze of Broken But Beautiful 3 that some fans have also formed #AgMi fan clubs for Sidharth & Sonia's characters (Agastya + Rumi = AgMi), making every asset of the show, including posters, teaser, and trailer trend across media. The talented composers and singers including, Amaal Malik, Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra, and Sandip Patil, have created compositions including 'Tere Naal', 'Mere Liye' 'Kya Kiya Hai Tune' and 'Hua Jaavan' amongst others which have touched the hearts of the audiences.

Speaking about the show, Sidharth Shukla, who essays the role of Agastya Rao, shared, "It is truly overwhelming to see the kind of response both the seasons have received, and as we move towards season 3, things just seem to be getting better and better. I had a whale of a time playing my character Agastya, who is at the height of his career and the lowest point in his life at the same time. His journey is full of ups and downs. I hope you guys have as much fun as we had while shooting it."

Sidharth Shukla's fans are swooning over Agastya's character and his dialogue delivery. Be it, "Ab baarud hoga toh aag toh lagegi" or "Koi tumse pyaar na kare isse tumhara pyaar kam nhi ho jaata, tumhara pyaar kaafi hai tum kaafi ho", the dialogues shown in the teaser and trailer are already trending on short-format apps.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose; the series showcases the ups and downs in Agastya (Sidharth Shukla) and Rumi's (Sonia Rathee) relationship, where the obsession never ends, but shifts. The series also features Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra, Bijay Anand & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

