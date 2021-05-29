Broken But Beautiful 3 Twitter Review: Sidharth Shukla As Agastya Rao Steals The Limelight

Sidharth Shukla As Agastya Rao Steals The Limelight

Sidharth Shukla and BBB 3 are trending on Twitter and viewers have given thumbs-up to the show. Sidharth, who is seen as Agastya Rao, has stolen the limelight. Fans are all praise for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. They loved him in every expression- be it his aggression, love, smile or sadness. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans’ Tweets: Neha

"Finally done with Episode 1 .. What an introduction to the character #AgastyaRao....'Maine lakdi ke darwaje se bhi acting karwai hain ‘How can someone not fall in love Agastya 💖..just loved it."

Jatin & Rahul

Jatin: One Episode Complete @sidharth_shukla bhai se nazar hi nahi hat ta 🔥🔥🔥.

Rahul: Arey bhai @sidharth_shukla first episode Mein hi agg laga di 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥.

Jyoti

"Just finished the first episode of #BrokenButBeautiful3 @sidharth_shukla you stole the show cldnt take my eyes of u. Loved Agastya and rumis banter that was so good. #SoniaRathee is a fab actress as well."

Ankita

"@sidharth_shukla you are an amazing actor. I felt so connected with #AgastyaRao. I am in awe of him. No one is perfect but still he is such an amazing guy ❤♥#BrokenButBeautiful3."

@itsmanjeet_

"The attitude and agression #SidharthShukla carries in this character is amazing. Dialogue delivery and expressions are just on point! 🔥 #AgastyaRao >>> #BrokenButBeautiful3 BBB3 @OrmaxMedia @altbalaji @sidharth_shukla."