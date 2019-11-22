Broken But Beautiful Actor Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Had Secret Roka; To Get Engaged Soon

Qubool Hai actor Vikrant Massey has been grabbing the headlines for his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 2 with Harleen Sethi and Bollywood film Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone. The actor is now in the news for his personal life too! According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor had a secret roka ceremony with his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur and the duo will be getting engaged soon.

Apparently, the roka ceremony was an intimate affair and was attended by only close friends. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Vikrant and Sheetal's roka ceremony took place last week in a quiet intimate setting. Only close friends were in attendance for the same. Vikrant will also plan an engagement of the duo soon."

Sheetal and the Mirzapur actor Vikrant have been sharing quite a few pictures together with adorable captions on their social media accounts. Recently, the actor had shared a picture in which the couple was seen in traditional attire and wishing their fans for Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the other hand, Sheetal had shared a few pictures snapped with Vikrant and other friends including The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti, and thanked everyone for making her day beautiful. Also, earlier this year, the actress had shared a dreamy picture of her and beau Vikrant, wishing him on his birthday and calling him the light of her life.

The couple indeed look perfect together.

