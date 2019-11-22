    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Broken But Beautiful Actor Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Had Secret Roka; To Get Engaged Soon

      By
      |

      Qubool Hai actor Vikrant Massey has been grabbing the headlines for his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 2 with Harleen Sethi and Bollywood film Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone. The actor is now in the news for his personal life too! According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor had a secret roka ceremony with his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur and the duo will be getting engaged soon.

      Apparently, the roka ceremony was an intimate affair and was attended by only close friends. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Vikrant and Sheetal's roka ceremony took place last week in a quiet intimate setting. Only close friends were in attendance for the same. Vikrant will also plan an engagement of the duo soon."

      Broken But Beautiful Actor Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Had Secret Roka; To Get Engaged Soon

      Sheetal and the Mirzapur actor Vikrant have been sharing quite a few pictures together with adorable captions on their social media accounts. Recently, the actor had shared a picture in which the couple was seen in traditional attire and wishing their fans for Ganesh Chaturthi.

      On the other hand, Sheetal had shared a few pictures snapped with Vikrant and other friends including The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti, and thanked everyone for making her day beautiful. Also, earlier this year, the actress had shared a dreamy picture of her and beau Vikrant, wishing him on his birthday and calling him the light of her life.

      The couple indeed look perfect together.

      Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi Makes His Instagram Debut; Shares Mirzapur 2 Teaser

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue