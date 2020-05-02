Broken But Beautiful Season 3: High Demand To Cast Sidharth Shukla Or Asim Riaz!

One of the most successful shows titled Broken But Beautiful on ALTBalaji was widely loved by all and still ranks high. The two seasoned show was phenomenal and the fans have already started a huge demand for the third season. Ekta Kapoor recently dropped a shell on us all that the lead pair- Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi won't be a part of third season. This, has started a speculative game for all the fans.

However, one of the highest demands is to cast Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz as one of the lead characters in the third season of Broken But Beautiful. Well, is there a race? We think so!

One of the biggest reasons for this shoulder to shoulder race is that both have been arch enemies in Bigg Boss. Both the individuals also carry immense fame and soon after Bigg Boss were seen in music videos individually which were also widely loved by all.

Now the excitement for the third season has increased as this time, the lead cast for the show is being extensively demanded by the audiences and this as well shows that the show has created quite a stir like no other.

