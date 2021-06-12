Broken Unplugged 3 – Music Covers Celebrate Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 Album; Watch Video

ALTBalaji's latest romance drama, Broken But Beautiful 3 featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee is a musical blockbuster. All the mesmerizing tracks, including 'Tere Naal', 'Mere Liye', 'Kya Kiya Hai Tune' and 'Hun Jaavaan' have struck a chord with the audience, especially those who enjoy listening to meaningful lyrics too.

While the music of the web series has resonated well with the viewers, especially music buffs across the globe, the makers had organized a unique YouTube special, Broken Unplugged - a musical rendezvous with the multi-talented composers and singers anchored by Mihir Joshi, who is also the host of a popular YouTube talk show called, The MJ Show.

After the success of the first two parts of Broken Unplugged, ALTBalaji had arranged for the third and final part of the virtual music activity. As part of Broken Unplugged host, Mihir Joshi chatted with lead actress Sonia Rathee while showcasing the beautiful renditions and spoke at length about the show and its music.

What followed is the audience being presented with a magical musical performance of the show's mesmerizing songs performed by 14 truly exceptional singers - both renowned and nascent. Aishwarya Kumar, Gowri Bhat, Yashraj Kapil, Arvinder Raina, Sourav Kumar, Vivek Kalolia, Mehtab Virk, Punit Lotia, Amlan Sarkar, Lost in Sirmaur, Aastha Mehta, Rajat Sharad Sharma, Indus, and Simetri have beautifully crooned these soulful covers. The singers were curated by Mihir Joshi, with help from Skillbox, India's leading events platform, and the artists' community.

Sonia Rathee says, "The response to the show has been truly overwhelming. I think every aspect of the show came brilliantly together, not just the actors but the whole team who worked hard. I love all the songs but my most favourite is 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune'. When I first saw the visuals of my song, I was so happy. Working on Broken But Beautiful 3 has been an incredible journey."

Sidharth Shukla Recalls The First Drunken Scene From Altbalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3!

All the performers enjoy humongous popularity on social media and YouTube. Their ardent fans and followers will indeed be astounded by their renditions of the popular songs from Broken But Beautiful 3. The YouTube premiere of the musical rendezvous is an awe-striking initiative taken up by ALTBalaji and will surely be enticing all its viewers! Make sure not to miss it!

With A 9.3 Rating, Broken But Beautiful 3 Becomes One Of The Highest-Rated Web Series On IMDb

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, Broken But Beautiful 3 features Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee along with Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is successfully streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.