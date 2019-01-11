Cabaret LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers!

Cabaret Leaked By Tamilrockers

Recently, we reported that ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat 2 was also leaked online. Now, Zee 5's Cabaret has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers that too in HD quality.

Tamilrockers Had Leaked Popular Films

Tamilrockers is a website that leaks pirated versions of Indian films on its site. The popular movies like Rajinikanth's 2.0, Yash's KGF and other regional films were leaked by the site.

Now The Website Is Eyeing On Digital Films & Shows!

Not just the films, the notorious website is also eyeing films and shows that are streamed in digital platforms! Netflix's show, Sacred games and Mowgli (film) found its way onto it. Now, Sree's film has fallen prey to piracy!

How Sree Bagged The Film?

In an interview to IE, Sreesanth revealed how he bagged the film. He was all praises for Pooja Bhatt. It has to be recalled that Pooja too, had praised Sreesanth. He was quoted by IE as saying, "Pooja di (Pooja Bhatt) saw a clip from my wedding and made me meet Mahesh ji (Mahesh Bhatt). And as soon as we met, he told me I am doing the film. She is such a positive person, bubbling with energy all the time. She brought back the belief and positivity in me. They have really motivated me a lot."

Sree Says…

His Bigg Boss stint made him a favourite among the masses! Sreesanth himself agrees that Cabaret released at the right time! The cricketer-turned-actor said, "I am so grateful to the almighty for getting me connected to the people. And of course, my wife, who convinced me to do Bigg Boss. I never wanted to do it."

Cabaret Released At The Right Time For Sree!

"It feels so special to now have a Sree Fam (his fan club), who stood by me through thick and thin. I promise to always meet their expectations. Cabaret couldn't have released at a better time. I am keeping my fingers crossed that they enjoy it."