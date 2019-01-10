Cabaret Review: The Film Fails To Impress, But Sreesanth Wins Hearts!

Cabaret is produced by Pooja Bhatt, and stars Richa Chadha, Sreesanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Gulshan Grover among others. Cabaret is streaming on Zee5. The film is about Razia alias Rose who is a popular cabaret dancer from Dubai who is in India for a performance. An alcoholic journalist, Gaurav (Gulshan Devaiah) is asked to interview Razia. As Gaurav and Rose develop a mysterious bond, Gaurav gets to know more about Razia's dark past i.e., about stalker Salim (Gulshan Grover) and a shady benefactor Chetta (S Sreesanth).

The movie tries to depict too many things at once! It starts with the journey of two damaged souls and the movie suddenly changes to a lustful love story! When you try to understand these, it becomes a mystery thriller. Also, the predictable story makes it a not-so-interesting film. Although the film failed to impress fans, Sreesanth bhai has won hearts, thanks to Bigg Boss 12 (although he is famous cricketer, the show made him extremely popular). Check out the tweets!

Fans Comments: Neyati SREEFAM #NainSree "#Cabaret pehli movie jesme sirf Villian pe sabka concentration tha #Sreesanth your were brilliant❤️👏👏❤️ @PoojaB1972 last me😫😭 villian ko kyu mara😭 villian was Sooo Cutee😦😭#SreeFam #CabaretOnZEE5 is worth watching..Do watch it guyss..❤️ @sreesanth36 @Bhuvneshwarisr1 😘😘❤️" - (sic) @mjitendrathakur "Multitasking man #Sreesanth bhai. Har Field Me Master Hai #Sreesanth Bhai. Watched #Cabaret Today, He Was Just Amazing In His Role. Acting Me Bhi Kamaal Karenge Sree Bhai Ab To. #SreeFam #CabaretOnZEE5 #Cabaret #RichaChadda." - (sic) @manisha__gupta "Sree fam be like -" Cabaret deserves OSCAR. Sree Bhai Deserves OSCAR "* does Cabaret * #CabaretOnZEE5 #Cabaret." - (sic) Pankaj Tyagi "Abhi @CabaretTheFilm dekhi . Bhut shaandar . @sreesanth36 bhai nailed it. Body language , acting superbb .@RichaChadha was amazing. @GulshanGroverGG always best and @gulshandevaiah is really impressive . #CabaretOnZEE5 @ZEE5India #SreesanthInCabaret #SreeFam @Bhuvneshwarisr1." - (sic) @geedee121 "Just finished watching #Cabaret . @sreesanth36 is in top form. He killed it in the film totally in comparison to all other actors, Sreesanth overpowered then all being non actor. Will watch again but only for #Sree @Bhuvneshwarisr1." - (sic)

Most Read: The Kapil Sharma Show BEATS Sunil Grover's Show Kanpur Wale Khuranas On TRP Chart; Fans Super Happy!