Campus Diaries Actors Ritvik Sahore And Harsh Beniwal On Life Changing Adventures To Lessons In Adulthood

The years spent in college inadvertently become the ones that shape us the most and we end up cherishing those memories throughout our lives. From freshers’ parties to relationship dramas, sassing the professors and bunking class to college politics and canteen wars, every student remembers their college days differently.

However, the last two years have been surreal, so many students have missed out on what a lot of us took for granted. The excitement of a new experience, a new term, new faces, new friendships, that first college social - all came down to one computer screen. As we now get back to the life we knew as normal, with colleges finally opening their doors again in the new year and students eagerly gearing up for campus life, MX Player brings to viewers Campus Diaries, a coming-of-age drama of five students at Excel University. But this one is so-not-your-regular-college-drama because it goes beyond the routine masti and dosti plots that quintessential youth dramas portray and tackles relevant yet lesser discussed issues like ragging, discrimination based on societal bias’s, one sided love stories, rampant drug abuse and toxic relationships that mould your personality and ready you to face the real world.

The series stars Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani amongst others and is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. All episodes drop on 7th January, exclusively on MX Player. Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the trailer, Ritvik Sahore says, “Shooting for this series has made me reminisce my college days every time I’ve been on set - the script of this show is one of the best that I've ever read. The themes we’ve explored range from love, career, friendship, finding one’s own identity and more through the lives of these 5 friends studying at Excel University and this is what sets the show apart from others and compelled me to take this up as a project as well.”

Harsh Beniwal further added saying, “It takes more than clearing a few courses to graduate out of college. This is a show about all the non-academic stuff that goes into making your college life memorable. This unusual college story highlights the fun days at the campus but also brings to the fore complications and struggles of life away from home.”

The 12 episodic web series portrays the characters going through a roller coaster of emotions, heartbreaks, thrills and excitement as they navigate their way to adulthood. So, look out for this MX Original Series as it makes its way to your screen this new year! Iss Campus ki story hai kuch alag wali, stream all episodes of Campus Diaries for free starting 7th January 2022!