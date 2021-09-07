Candy Web Series Review: Richa Chadha & Ronit Roy's Show Is A Well Layered Murder Mystery With Hint Of Fantasy

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Manu Rishi Chadha. Richa Chadha. Ronit Roy. Nakul Roshan Sahdev. Director: Ashish R Shukla,

Available On: Voot Select

Duration: 8 Episodes / 40 Minutes

Language: Hindi

Story: Candy revolves around a horrific murder mystery of a high-school student taking place in a remote small town. As the body count increases, a teacher and a corrupt cop are forced to bury their differences and hunt down the killer.

Review: Candy begins as a whodunnit with a sprinkle of fantasy and ends up turning into a psychological thriller. The show set in Rudrakund, follows a corrupt cop as she is uncovering the murder of a high-school student, while another goes missing. On the other hand, a professor convinced that there is more to the crime than meets the eye begins his own investigation.

The series starts with the murder of Mehul Awasthi (Mihir Ahuja), whose body was found hoisted on a tree. The whole town is convinced the murder was the doing of a mystical creature called Massaand. Soon enough it is uncovered that another classmate, Kalki Rawat (Riddhi Kumar) has gone missing.

Female DSP Ratna Sankhawar (Richa Chadha) has several leads on the case, including the drugs racket in the town, but being in on the racket herself, she dismisses the lead. A non-believer of the mystical creature called Massaand, Ratna holds Kalki's father responsible for Mehul's death. Meanwhile, Jayant Parekh (Ronit Bose Roy), their teacher and mentor follows in on the drugs trial and finds that Mehul was investigating the source of drugs aka candy right before his death.

The eight-episode series keeps you hooked with several twists and turns. The makers have also managed to present several well-rounded characters and their own storylines leading to the end that all come together. In the centre are two leading characters, Jayant, a professor who feels for his students after losing his daughter to drugs and Ratna, a guilt-filled cop who had a difficult past and a child with Down's Syndrome to take care of.

The screenplay begins with plenty of promises and questionable behaviours by the characters, but unfortunately, nobody is held responsible for their actions. Death has been the only main ruling and consequence in the show, despite a cop being one of the main characters.

The show begins at a slow pace opening up several subplots like the mystery around the creature, an increasing body count, the corruption, gang rivalry in the town and the drugs racket. But it wraps up rather hastily trying to explain all the side stories. While the first three episodes will keep you hooked, the plot turns predictable in the second half but remains engaging. Unfortunately, the last two episodes are just the antagonists explaining their own plot details and backstories, one after the other.

Richa Chadha as Ratna has a softer touch as a cop but a powerful contribution to the story. However, the real hero of the show is Ronit Roy who takes on most of the load and drives the story forward. Riddhi Kumar as Kalki and Nakul Roshan Sahdev as Vayu are some pleasant surprises in the cast. True to their characters they drive their emotions evoking pity, hatred, even disgust from the audience.

Overall, Candy has plenty to offer as a thrilling whodunit and subtly introduces well-layered characters in good taste. The end of the show also hints at a return with season 2 filled with more death and mystery, possibly Massaand taking over the town once again.