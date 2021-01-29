Cardi B Praises Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, Says 'Was Crying And Angry While Watching'

Priyanka Chopra's recent release, The White Tiger has found a new fan in American rapper Cardi B. The singer-songwriter revealed on Twitter that she was moved to tears by the film. The White Tiger which also starred Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao released on Netflix earlier this month and has been gained a lot of love from fans and critics alike.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, Cardi B wrote, "White Tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry while watching it." Apart from fans, the tweet also caught actress Priyanka Chopra's attention. Replying to Cardi, Chopra wrote, "So happy you enjoyed it."

The two continued their banter as Cardi wrote back to Priyanka and said, "Yes ,You was so sweet and adorable 😍 You was amazing". The latter replied with a quote tweet and added, "💋 kisses always mama! You the best @iamcardib."

The Grammy award-winning musician, Cardi B is one of the most influential female rappers in today's time. She has also worked as an actress in VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: New York. She was recently seen in Jennifer Lopez's 2019 film Hustlers.

Coming back to The White Tiger, the film was also appreciated by Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. After watching the film, he had tweeted, "So incredibly proud of my wife Priyanka Chopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone, do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."

He had also dedicated an Instagram story to the film and said, "The movie is unreal and my wife Priyanka Chopra is exceptional in it."

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger based on Aravind Adiga's book of the same name follows the life of Balram Halwai. Born in India's overarching darkness of perpetual servanthood and poverty, Balram seeks a life in the light and aims for a life of freedom and financial prosperity.

