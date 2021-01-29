Carry Minati Tells Kareena Kapoor Khan He Often Gets Mistaken For Munna Bhaiya From Mirzapur

YouTuber Carry Minati recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want. The Youtuber, whose real name is Ajey Nagar opened up about his fame, what people mistake him for and the meanest comments he gets online.

Minati, when on to share that he often gets mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur. The show starred actor Divyendu Sharma in the role of Munna aka, Phoolchand Akhandanand Tripathi.

Kareena had asked him about the meanest comment he gets online, Carry said that he couldn't repeat the worst of them. "I can't repeat the actual mean comments I get, but that is a part of social media." But he did share what he could repeat, he said in Hindi, "I get this a lot, people call me Munna Bhaiya. They come up to me on the streets and congratulate me on my performance. Divyendu and I look very similar. I accept their congratulations."

For the unversed, Carry is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film titled Mayday. According to reports, Carry will play a fictionalised version of himself.

Kareena said, "But this isn't too mean." The soon mom to be actress, also asked Carry about his roast videos which garnered him a lot of fame. While many think they are borderline bullying video, Minati revealed he first takes permission from the subject of those videos.

"First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video," Carry revealed.

