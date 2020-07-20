Celebrities Reveal Their Biggest Secrets On Flipkart's New Interactive Quiz Show That Launches Today

Being a Bollywood celebrity is no easy feat. They are constantly in the spotlight with fans following their every move, in an eager effort to know them better. Bringing you one step closer to all your favourite stars, Flipkart Video is launching a brand new interactive quiz show that will feature Bollywood’s most sought-after stars, revealing their deepest secrets, in a bid to find out who is their biggest fan! The show titled 'Super Fan’ is set to bring you up close and personal with your favourite stars and test the ultimate fan in you. Launching on the Flipkart app today, Super Fan will have some of your favourite actors showcase a never-before-seen side and reveal the most private details of their lives. The show also presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for select Super Fans to win a chance to personally connect with their Bollywood idols.

Hosted by renowned film critic Anupama Chopra, the show will reveal details of popular Bollywood celebrities and their lives, like their pet peeves or details about their family, that only their inner circle has been privy to so far. The star-studded line up of guests includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, to name a few. From their favourite food and childhood crushes to hidden talents and some juicy gossip! These stars are going to lay out all their cards.

Commenting on being a part of Super Fan, Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I think all of us celebrities are known by our fans, and I strongly believe that. I have always said that I am what I am because of my fans. I am so happy that I have been able to connect with all my fans and it has been great that I got this opportunity for us to get to know each other better, through this show. I hope many people are able to get the answers to all my questions right and I also hope that there is not just one, but many Super Fans of Bebo!”

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday said, “I hope my fans have fun finding out more about me because I have thoroughly enjoyed this experience. I want to thank them for all the love and affection I have received. To me, they are all my Super Fans and I love them. Sending a big virtual hug to all my fans out there.”

Each week, fans will get a chance to discover more about one of their favourite stars as they compete to win many prizes courtesy Flipkart. Beginning today, the show will air a new episode every Friday with the celebrity quizzing their fans on lesser-known facts. Users will get a week’s time to play and submit their answers and all winners stand a chance to win exciting prizes every week. Ultimately, the biggest prize for the Super Fan, who answers all the questions correctly, is a dream come true moment where they can either speak to their favourite superstar or receive a personalized message from them! The challenge for the fans would be to get into the heads of their favourite celebrities and think like them to answer these questions.

Want to know more? You can now watch and play Super Fan by heading to the Flipkart app, click on the Video icon at the bottom right of your screen and click on the show.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video's Shakuntala Devi Will Explore Absorbing Mother-Daughter Dynamic