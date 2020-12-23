Christmas Films To Binge-Watch With Family On Netflix And Amazon Prime Video

Klaus (Netflix)

The BAFTA award-winning animated film follows the worst postman in the academy. He then gets sent to a remote post in a frozen town in the North, where he discovers Santa Claus is hiding out. It is up to him to bring the Christmas sprint back to the grim town as well as in the heart of Mr Claus.

The Christmas Chronicles Series (Netflix)

The film follows two siblings who plan on catching Santa Claus on camera on Christmas Eve. Instead, it leads them to an unexpected journey to the north pole after sneaking into Santa's sleigh and nearly killing Christmas. The film is bound to leave you filled with the holiday spirit and is the perfect family movie series.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

The only musical on the list is the perfect Christmas film. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the story follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and his equally bright and inventive granddaughter, who has to reawaken the magic in their toys. The film has been praised for its visual appeal, music as well as the performances.

Some of the other classics to watch are Home Alone series, Die Hard, White Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas and many more.