Christopher Nolan's Tenet To Release On Amazon Prime Video On March 31

Amazon Prime Video has got the long weekend locked and loaded with the premiere of the much-anticipated sci-fi, spy thriller, Tenet on 31st March 2021. From the mind that brought audiences across the globe films like Inception and the Christian Bale's Batman trilogy, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises comes the sci-fi thriller Tenet starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael CaineKenneth Branagh and India's own Dimple Kapadia.

The film that took the critics and audiences by storm for its stellar performances, intriguing screenplay, layered plot, stunning cinematography, and brilliant high-octane action sequences will be available for Indian audiences in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, John David Washington, plays an international spy who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold into something beyond real-time. Filmed across seven countries, this intense thriller will see a time-travelling protagonist risking his own life to stop the inevitable catastrophe that could be bigger than World War III and a nuclear holocaust. Will he make it 'back in time' to save the world? Hold your breath to find out more! Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Tenet from 31st March 2021 in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs

Tenet will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series Tandav, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man, Made In Heaven, and Inside Edge, Indian films such as Coolie No. 1, Gulabo Sitabo, Durgamati, Chhalaang, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Penguin, Nishabdham, Maara, V, CU Soon, Soorarai Pottru, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, Drishyam 2, Halal Love Story, Middle Class Melodies, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Unpaused among others and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Originals like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

Prime members will be able to watch Tenet anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.

