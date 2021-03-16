Citadel: Pics Of Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Shooting An Action Sequence Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra who announced the Oscar nominations with Nick Jonas, is currently busy shooting for her next project in England. The actress is shooting for the Amazon original series titled Citadel. Pictures from the show's set recently went viral on social media. The actress can be seen dressed in a white and black suit shooting for an action scene.

One of the viral pictures shows Priyanka swinging off the harness along with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, while another pic shows Priyanka shooting on the ground while pointing a gun at the camera. The actress reportedly was also seen in a combat vehicle armed with guns.

The pictures showed Chopra donning a body-hugging costume with simple makeup and her hair tied in two crown braids. Meanwhile, Richard can be seen in an armed uniform with modern armour, belt and gloves. A couple of other pictures from the sets show them chilling between shots and having fun shooting.

Take a look at the pictures,

The makers haven't revealed much about the show, but the viral images led fans to speculate that the Russo Brothers show will have some sci-fi elements. Russo Brothers had told indianexpress.com that Priyanka is an incredible star and added, "Unfortunately, we are being very secretive with the details around the show so we won't say any more than that but she is amazing and she's going to be amazing in the show."

Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime Video and will mark Priyanka's digital debut with a show. She had also appeared in Netflix's feature films like The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

Before shooting for the web series, Priyanka had wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also be seen in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra On Adarsh Gourav's BAFTA 2021 Best Actor Nod: Proud Moment For Indian Talent

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Hails Wife Priyanka Chopra As The White Tiger Gets Nominated At The 93rd Academy Awards