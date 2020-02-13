Class Of 2020 Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Just for Sid❤ (tanwi)

"I watched #ClassOf2020 and i must say it's a great work by @lostboy54 ... I watched all the episodes in a go... Watching the trailer i too like many thought it's exaggerating but the different characters really portray different shades to which one can really connect..."

Swapna ❤

"#ClassOf2020 is like a poem .every epi tells a story bring viewers dil like aab kya hoga walla feeling .OMGG priyanka is superb ,chetna mam is superb played her character superb ,i loved it so much her eyes ,speaks immense aura to that character totally a package."

@GuptaRamita

"I watched loved n now appreciating the show #ClassOf2020 becoz I loved it from mysterious story line to cast from songs to outfits n #VGyaan adding more flavour to it😍 Even school😍 Reason of watching Its @lostboy54 @lostboy_prod show it has to be on point👏👌❤ #VikasGupta."

Ipsita Shee Karmakar

"Just finished 11th epis #ClassOf2020 Excellent script,Direction👌 appropriate Acting,Screenplay & dialogue r best Really enjoy some funny moments Last twist is 👌 Now waiting 4 next epis @altbalaji #VikashGupta @rohan4747 @ektarkapoor @iamchetnapande."

SORRU SINGH ⚡

"Saw #ClassOf2020 streaming on @altbalaji & @ZEE5Premium !! It's a such supreme entertainment, super fun 🤣💥 brilliant screenplay. @rohan4747 is coolest avatar you acted. @iamchetnapande so endearing and remarkable. Take a bow @lostboy54 hat's off 🙏. All in their absolute best."