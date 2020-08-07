Class of 83 Trailer Out: Bobby Deol Scarifies The Law To Keep Order In Bombay
The makers of Netflix's upcoming cop film, Class of 83 have released the film's trailer on Friday. Starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, the film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Class of 83: The Punishers of Mumbai Police. It also stars Annup Sonii, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Joy Sengupta, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap in pivotal roles.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the producer of the film, shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "Loved @thedeol in Class of '83, and the new talents as young, fearless cadets are fabulous in the film! Hope you enjoy the #ClassOf83Trailer!"
The trailer shows Bombay in 1980s, when the crime rate there was quite high. Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh of the police academy decides to take things in his control. He brings together a secret squad of officers who will have the freedom to conduct encounters of criminals and gangsters without any restrictions. We then see him with the new team as they take on the mission to kill five members of a crime ring, who are extremely dangerous to Bombay.
Bobby Deol As Dean Vijay Singh
The trailer reveals that the story is "inspired by the true story of the officers of the law." One of the cast members in the trailer can be heard as saying that sometimes to maintain order, one has to sacrifice the law. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Dean Vijay Singh, who has been a victim to the growing crime in the city, while the system and politics continue to stand against him.
The Film Is Based On Hussain Zaidi's Book The Class of 83
This is the first time Bobby Deol has collaborated with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. Class of 83 is also the actor's first digital project. While talking about the film he said, "The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class of 83."
Class Of 83 Will Release On August 21
Talking about the film, director Atul Sabharwal said in a statement, "This project was extremely interesting and the whole crew helped bring the era of the 80s to life, which was a big challenge. People will see Bobby as they have never seen him before and the cast of newcomers is phenomenal in the film."
Class of 83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21.
