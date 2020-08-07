Class of 83 Trailer Out: Bobby Deol Scarifies The Law To Keep Order In Bombay

Bobby Deol As Dean Vijay Singh

The trailer reveals that the story is "inspired by the true story of the officers of the law." One of the cast members in the trailer can be heard as saying that sometimes to maintain order, one has to sacrifice the law. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Dean Vijay Singh, who has been a victim to the growing crime in the city, while the system and politics continue to stand against him.

The Film Is Based On Hussain Zaidi's Book The Class of 83

This is the first time Bobby Deol has collaborated with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. Class of 83 is also the actor's first digital project. While talking about the film he said, "The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class of 83."

Class Of 83 Will Release On August 21

Talking about the film, director Atul Sabharwal said in a statement, "This project was extremely interesting and the whole crew helped bring the era of the 80s to life, which was a big challenge. People will see Bobby as they have never seen him before and the cast of newcomers is phenomenal in the film."

Class of 83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21.