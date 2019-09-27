Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala All Episodes LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!
Many popular and 'brand new' films have been leaked online and are available for 'free' download. Even web series are not spared! The recently released ALT Balaji's web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala has become the latest victim of piracy! All episodes of the show have been leaked online, which is not good for the actors or the makers. For the uninitiated, CLACM marks the debut of Divyanka Tripathi in the digital space. The actress is seen paired opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.
In the show, the viewers not only got to watch the fresh pairing but also got to see their favourite actress Divyanka in a different avatar. The story of CLACM focuses on human relationships and conflicts in the backdrop of gourmet cooking. It explores love, sorrows and misunderstanding through the heartbreaking journey of the two chefs - Nitya and Vikram. The viewers loved the show so much that they are waiting for the second season. Take a look at a few comments!
@amykreations_
"#CLACM is such a emotionally beautiful story . I am not surprised #rajeevkhandelwal as Chef Vikram was killer . And the suprise package was #DivyankaTripathi as Chef Nitya 👏👏 a hatke style, seeing her in this avatar was satisfactory #colddlassiaurchickenmasala @Divyanka_T." - (sic)
Neolin
"For the first time i have subscribed to an OTT platform! Thank You @Divyanka_T di for giving us reason to move forward in the technology and entertainment space too ❤ #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala Love love love #CLACM and #ChefNitya.s" - (sic)
Srinivas Neralla
"Albeit being satiated, at times we crave for one more bite, a hallmark of well cooked dish. Likewise, Nitya & Vikram dished out a luscious platter of #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala, making us emotionally drained yet salivating for moreee😋..#WeWantCLACM2 @Divyanka_T @RK1610IsMe." - (sic)
VAISHU SGDT❤️
"Her acting in #CLACM was just fabulous... She is soo prettiest in each and every episode and the combo of Vitya is Amazing,Waiting for a good News #ColddLassiAurChickenMasala #WeWantCLACM2 @Divyanka_T @RK1610IsMe." - (sic)
pb ヅ
"So I stayed up all night to watch cold lassi aur chicken masala and I'm so not disappointed that I sacrificed my sleep for it. please I want a season 2 of the show. and amazing amazing web series. rajeev and divyanka were too good. even that psychiatrist (donno his name) #CLACM." - (sic)
Amit Lapasia
"@Divyanka_T just finished watching #CLACM. And wish to say that you and @RK1610IsMe were just awesome. The pair looked refreshing and want to see more both of you. Kudos to the team @altbalaji @ektaravikapoor @ZEE5India." - (sic)
@divsLoveSG
"Amazing episodes😋loved your new side @Divyanka_T ma'am as #ChefNitya ❤️that anger😍seemed to be perfect on you for this show 🔥 in @altbalaji keep rocking always! Till then will be waiting for season 2😀Don't forget to shoot for #CLACM 2👍and hope atleast this time u notice me😕" - (sic)
