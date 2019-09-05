Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Madhussneha Almost Chops Off Her Finger While Shooting A Scene!

Madhussneha Upadhayay, the new diva of the web world, is already making headlines for her charm and dazzling on-screen persona. After leaving a lasting impression in her last stint with ALT Balaji in Bekaboo, viewers will again get to see this gorgeous actress in ALT Balaji's and ZEE5's upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala.

For Madhussneha, come what may, the show must always go on regardless of the situation. Standing true to her character traits, the actress had to give an intense scene that required her to be furious while chopping chicken and she accidentally cut her finger. Showing great courage and letting no one know, the actress kept the scene rolling. When the crew saw blood spilled all over, the team quickly came to her rescue.

Speaking about the incident, the actress quipped, "While shooting this scene, I almost chopped off my finger along with the chicken. I did not react much as I wanted to get the shot right. As I am playing a chef in the show, it was not easy for me as I needed to look like a pro. As actors, sometimes it is challenging to play something you are not, and such a mishap happens during the shoot. But in the end, I believe if the shot comes out well, all the blood and sweat is worth it. In the end, it is very important that the show must go on!"

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala is a story of two aspiring Chefs - Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal). The trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but get separated due to certain circumstances. The series will explore tears, love, happiness and misunderstandings through the emotionally volatile journey of Nitya and Vikram. Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala streams from September 3 on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

