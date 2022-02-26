Court Issues Stay Order On Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

The City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an ad-interim injunction on releasing the upcoming show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The order is awarded after a hearing and checking the documents of the petitioner Sanober Baig - who happens to be the sole right holder of the story and the script of the concept 'The Jail'.

The court also took on record the video clip of the trailer of 'Lock Upp' and concluded that it appears similar. Since the show was to be released on 27th February 2022; the court has passed the order with an urgent notice prohibiting the exhibition of the show on any electronic media, social media, etc.

The concept is owned by Pride Media through its proprietor Sanober Baig and was written by Shaantanu Ray and Sheershak Anand and registered under the copyright act on 7th March 2018. It was registered at the Film Writers Association. In his petition, the plaintiff Mr Baig has described how the concept was developed and also explained the concept in detail, giving the details of the money invested by him at various stages of concept development. Commenting on the situation Sanober said "When I saw the promo of the said show I was in shock. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege from Endemol Shine for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He had promised that we will get going once the market gets better. The show is similar to our concept and an absolute copy of the same. I could not believe that somebody could plagiarise the concept to such an extent. We have prayed to the court for infringement of the copyright and have got a stay order."

If the infringement is proved, the defendant production houses will be liable for consequences under sections 51 and 52 of the Copyright Act. "I connected with the respective companies and requested them not to go ahead with the concept. But they turned a deaf ear and challenged that they have every right to stream as per the schedule. I had no option but to seek redressal from the judiciary. The notice has been served to all the parties involved and we have the acknowledgement of the same. If the show gets aired it'll be a contempt of the court. I have full faith in the judiciary and am sure that justice will be served" said Baig as he signed off at the moment.