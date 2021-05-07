Courteney Cox Opens Up About Filming For Friends Reunion, Calls It Unbelievable & Emotional

Friends actress Courteney Cox recently wrapped up the shooting for Friends Reunion. The actress who played Monica Geller on the hit NBC comedy from 1994 to 2004, said the tapping was an emotional and unbelievable experience.

Cox appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday (April 6) and talked about reuniting with the cast. Talking about the HBO Max special she said, "It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like ... 17 years."

Cox confessed she has "the worst memory," but when she went back to Stage 24 for tapping with the rest of the cast "everything came up that I [had forgotten] about." "But it was great. It was really fun, We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was," she continued.

HBO Max special Friends Reunion will also bring back Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer on the set. The special was first announced in February 2020 for the studio's streaming platform but before, the cast could get together for the shoot, it was delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox also opened up about the original opening credits of the show. Talking about the iconic foundation she said, its was as fun as it looked. It wasn't her idea but "somebody thought that would just be really fun. We were in that fountain for a long time. And let me tell you what happens: It's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," Cox said.

Cox recalled, "Literally, we were just like, 'Oh my God, how much longer am I gonna pretend I love dancing in the water?' It was fun, but not really."

HBO is yet to announce the release date of Friends Reunion on HBO Max.