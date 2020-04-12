COVID-19 Lockdown: Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2, Dilli, Mirzapur 2 And Other Shows Get Delayed

At the beginning of the year, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video had announced its exciting line up of original programming for India. The list consisted of 14 shows including Saif Ali Khan starrer Dilli, Breathe 2 with Abhishek Bachchan and Excel Entertainment’s Mirzapur 2. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, film and TV productions across the globe have come to a complete halt.

Even though some of the aforementioned shows have already been shot, the post-production work on the projects cannot be completed on schedule under the given circumstances. The content head of Amazon Originals in India, Aparna Purohit recently spoke to Mid-Day about the challenges they are facing with regards to their upcoming shows.

Aparna said, "Offline edits can happen from home, but for everything else, we require a dubbing studio. Most of these things require multiple people in the same vicinity. We are yet to assess the impact and negotiate how we will meet deadlines. We are in no hurry to put out content. We have Four More Shots Please 2 and Pataal Lok lined up. Mirzapur 2 and other shows will be out at some point this year.

She went on to add, “We are trying to put out shows as soon as we can. At this point of time, shoots have been stopped. Many of our projects have gone into hiatus. There's nothing we can do except work with our partners and find a way around it."

