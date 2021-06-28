COVID Pe Vaar: Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi & Other Celebs Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated; See Video

Some of the most loved actors from the Indian film industry join hands to spread the word on the need for vaccination. Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vidya Balan amongst many others have come together to aware the masses against COVID-19.

In a heatfelt video message on the social media platforms of Amazon Prime Video, the prolific actors have encouraged fellow citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots at the earliest and win over the pandemic. #Unite2FightCorona.

The messages, delivered in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, is a positive step to put in place a sustained public service campaign to get a critical mass of India's enormous population on board with getting vaccinated. With the country being massively hit by the second wave of COVID-19 and a dreaded third wave being anticipated, the importance of getting oneself inoculated is immense.

To keep your family safe and protect them is no less than a mission. Register yourself at cowin.gov.in for vaccination. Vaccine ki vaar, covid ka haar!" says Manoj Bajpayee, whose recent release of The Family Man Season 2 on Prime Video has received huge popular acclaim.

Vidya Balan, whose environmental thriller, Sherni, has also opened to very positive reactions, calls on people to get inoculated without any delay. "Covid will not stand in the face of inoculation. So go and get whatever vaccine is available right now, don't delay it any further." she urges.

"As soon as you get the opportunity, get yourself vaccinated," appeals Pankaj Tripathi. His co-star, Rasika Dugal, from the wildly popular Mirzapur, adds, "Please go ahead and take your shot. Don't take any chances, take the vaccine instead!". Apart from them, the video shot across languages also features Bani J, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Arya, Priyamani, Kirti Kulhari, Puneet Rajkumar and Devdarshini - urging Indians to get vaccinated.

"Vaccines are absolutely safe and very important if we have to fight Covid together. So, let's defeat COVID by getting vaccinated." declares Ahlawat.

Watch the video.

So, register yourself on the Cowin platform and book your vaccination slot today. Vaccines are an important weapon in our fight against the novel coronavirus.

We are in this together and let us win this fight, one shot at a time!!