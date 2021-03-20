Crime Stories – Khoj Apradhi Ki Review: This Interactive Series Will Keep You Hooked With Its Gripping Plot

Rating: 3.0 /5

Star Cast: KC Shankar

Director: Amit Kumar Jha

Available On: Flipkart

Duration: 15 to 17 minutes

No. of episodes: 8

Language: Hindi

After Kaun? Who Did It? Flipkart Video has brought to the viewers yet another engaging whodunit interactive series in the form of Crime Stories- Khoj Apradhi Ki. The show again allows the audience to channel their inner Sherlock and accompany Inspector Vikrant Singh (KC Shankar) to catch a criminal red-handed on the basis of the clues and evidence. However, unlike Kaun, Crime Stories-Khoj Apradhi Ki manages to keep one hooked and engaged with each of the gripping plotlines and a master act by KC Shankar. If that is not enough, one can also win exciting prizes and points in their Flipkart account by answering the questions correctly.

What's Yay: The engrossing stories with each new episode and the realistic performances

What's Nay: The episodes become monotonous and predictable after a point

Story

The plot of Crime Stories- Khoj Apradhi Ki revolves around some suspects of a brutal crime being locked up at a police station. They are closely observed by Inspector Vikrant Singh and gradually, their connection to the victim and all the skeletons under their closets unfold slowly. With the present evidence and cross-questioning, the actual victim is eventually caught red-handed by Inspector Vikrant Singh. However, each episode allows the viewers to answer three questions regarding the pieces of evidence, the innocence of one of the suspects and the actual culprit.

Direction

The director has won big by presenting the gritty sequence of events in just a time span of 15 to 17 minutes. The subtle nuances and character developments of all the suspects come out in a brilliant manner. The motives and the complexities of all the characters seem justified and there is seldom a scope of ambiguity and boredom as the episodes move forward. The dialogues and the events unfold in a way so that the audience is allowed to rake his or her brain to answer the questions regarding the killer or the shreds of evidence. Overall, the director has played smartly with this one. The only con is that gradually with each episode, the behavioural pattern, motive and personalities of the suspects appear to be one-track which makes the further episodes predictable and a bit monotonous.

Performances

Crime Stories- Khoj Apradhi Ki is entirely KC Shankar's show. He is an excellent anchor to the show and does full justice to his titular role of Inspector Vikrant. Be it his mannerisms while interrogating the victims and the intensity while dealing with stubborn suspects, Shankar plays it right with the many shades of his character. His body language and the dialogue delivery are perfectly in sync with his character of a no-nonsense cop. Apart from that, the other supporting cast members who change with each episode display a convincing act.

Technical Aspects

The editing appears to be sharpened which results in a balanced pace and each episode does not waste any time to quickly unfold the series of events that leads to the killer. The camera work in some of the episodes like 'Shaadi Murder', 'Hospital Murder' and 'College Murder' is top-notch. Apart from that, the macabre background score adds to the tense mood of the crime series.

Verdict

Flipkart Video's yet another interactive crime series, Crime Stories- Khoj Apradhi Ki promises to strike a chord with the crime and mystery enthusiasts. The compelling plot may encapsulate the viewers to watch and solve this one. We give Crime Stories- Khoj Apradhi Ki 3 out of 5 stars.