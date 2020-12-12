Criminal Justice 2 Trailer Review: Pankaj Tripathi To Prove Kirti Kulhari's Innocence In An Open And Shut Case

The makers of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors recently revealed the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as lawyer Madhav Mishra, and got fans excited for season two of the renowned web show. The makers have now released the first full-length trailer starring Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari and Jisshu Sengupta. Criminal Justice Season 2 will release on December 24, 2020.

The trailer introduces Kirti Kuhlhari as the prime accused Anuradha Chandra, who has confessed to stabbing her husband, Bikram Chandra, a well-known lawyer. Many believe it to be an open-and-shut case but Anu's silence raises some concerns in the case.

Madhav leaves his newly wedded bride behind to work on the case, but Anu's unwillingness to defend herself disappoints him. The trailer also hints at Anu's innocence but she is also seen being aggressive towards others while in jail, and possibly suffers from mental health problems. The actress had also revealed it as one of the most difficult characters she played.

Web shows have finally introduced women criminal characters in recent years but Anu's truth is hard to decipher as the trailer hints that she believes she is the killer. The show promises come interesting visuals for a crime drama with a strong psychological twist.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's Madhav is all set to bring back his comedic timing with a serious character. In the trailer, he can also be seen delivery a funny dialogue with a straight face, which is sure to leave the audience in splits.

Talking about the show and his character, Pankaj Tripathi had said, "What I love about this character is his humility and quirk that cuts through intense moments with such humour and grace. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a gripping show from start to finish and I think will be an eye-opener for many."

The official synopsis of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors reads, "Anu Chandra had it all until she is accused of driving a 7-inch knife blade right through her husband Bikram's abdomen, leaving their 13-year-old daughter Rhea, to deal with the horror. Her confession catapults the case into a witch-hunt. As the court and the media deem her guilty of all charges, Madhav Mishra and Nikhat Hussain are once again brought together as an unlikely team on a mission to unearth the real motive behind the murder."

The show also stars a talented supporting cast including popular names likes Deepti Naval, Mita Vashisht, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shilpa Shukla.

