Damaged 3: Aamna Sharif To Mark Many Firsts With Her Upcoming Web Series; Deets Inside

Aamna
Sharif
truly
is
an
actor
of
many
mediums
and
genres!
After
stunning
the
audience
with
her
Television
shows
and
movie
performances,
the
new-age
promising
star
is
all
set
to
venture
into
the
OTT
space
with
Damaged
Season
3.
Aamna
Sharif
will
mark
many
firsts
with
the
Damaged
series.
Apart
from
the
show
being
her
OTT
debut,
the
actress
will
essay
a
role
of
a
cop
for
the
first
time
in
a
rather
dark
cinematic
universe.
While
speaking
about
the
same,
Aamna
Sharif
said,
"It
was
an
exciting
process
to
slip
into
the
character
of
a
cop.
It
requires
a
certain
sense
of
disciple
and
personality,
and
I
had
fun
achieving
that
for
the
series.
Damaged
S3
allowed
me
to
explore
a
lot
as
an
actor.
I
am
super
thrilled
about
the
show.
I
hope
the
audience
enjoys
my
performance."