Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Adaptation To Release On Voot Select On September 16

Award winning author Dan Brown's celebrated bestseller The Lost Symbol will soon revive the thrilling escapades of the legendary character Robert Langdon with its series adaptation airing on Voot Select.

Following the early quests of the gifted Harvard professor, the series delves into a complex maze of puzzles Robert must solve to save his endangered mentor and foil a disturbing global conspiracy. Premiering on the same day and date as the international release on Thursday, 16th September 2021, the 10 episodes limited series will release a new episode on a week-on-week basis.

The adaptation brings a refreshing perspective of the early adventures of a young Robert Langdon portrayed by Ashley Zuckerman, a popular face of Succession fame.

Accompanied by an impressive cast including Valorie Curry, Sumalee Mantano, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp, the gripping series is bound to grab eyeballs of cult followers of the renowned character.

The young actor will fill in the boots for Tom Hanks, who brought the iconic character of Robert Langdon to life in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno. The world-famous trilogy is one of the highest-grossing of all time, earning an impressive 1.5 billion dollars worldwide.

Catch the riveting crime thriller bound to enrich the legacy of Dan Brown's chart-topping novel starting 16th September only on Voot Select.