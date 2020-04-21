Dating Reality Shows On Netflix: Too Hot To Handle, What The Love With Karan Johar, Love Is Blind

Finding ways to keep busy and entertained can be difficult when you cannot leave your home, and since the lockdown extension, you may be wondering how to pass time. And if you are tired of watching dramas and thrillers and news, there is no better way to stay entertained than reality TV shows. Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss all have gone off air now. But don't worry, here are some Netflix dating reality shows that can fill the gap.

Too Hot To Handle

The recently released show, Too Hot To Handle, has 10 good-looking men and women by the shores of paradise. They get the chance to meet, flirt with each other for eight weeks, which makes for 8 episodes in season one. At the end of it all, they go home with the one they love and a $100,000 cash prize. However, they can only win the cash prize if they don't engage in any sexual activities, or even touch each other. With everyone practising social distancing this is the perfect reality show to watch right now.

Dating Around

The six-episode long dating reality show gives each contestant a chance at a first date with five prospects. After an evening of small talk, terrible pickup lines and some flirting, they get to decide who gets to go on a second date with them. No catch involved, just people going on real dates, having unscripted conversation to see if it leads to a second date.

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind takes on the social distancing to another level. Here people cannot meet each other as they go from strangers to partners in a span of weeks. The only way they communicate with each other is by sitting in different pods, they can talk but can't see or meet each other. They can finally meet after one proposes and the other has decided to get married.

Terrace House

If you think reality shows are a part of American and Indian TV, then Terrace House will surprise you. The show is an unscripted Japanese reality series that consists of five editions - Boys x Girls Next Door, Boys & Girls in the City, Aloha State, Opening New Doors and Tokyo 2019-2020. It follows three men and women who have come from different walks of life, living under one roof. These contestants go from strangers to dating each other, as they deal with their dreams while pursuing love.

REA(L)OVE

REA(L)OVE is another Japanese reality dating show where the contestants will spill their deepest darkest secret to their true love. All contestants of the show have faced failure in love and all want to hide their secrets, which comes out merciless (rewrite) as they try to find their true love.

What The Love! With Karan Johar

Following a love guru's pattern, Karan Johar, in What the Love!, becomes cupid for people trying to find true love. The contestants also get a chance to meet some celebrity and makeup and grooming experts to bring out the best in them. In the show, Karan Johar shortlists a few people, then mentors and guides them through their personal struggles, so that they can discover love.

Back With The Ex

Getting back with your ex is considered a terrible idea, and this dating reality show will show you if it indeed is good or bad. In the show, four former couples come together to give their relationship a second chance, despite having very valid reasons to part ways.

