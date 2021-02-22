Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi & Zack Snyder's Netflix Film Army Of The Dead Will Release On May 21

Zack Snyder who is gearing up for the HBO Max release title, Justice League Snyder Cut has unveiled the poster for his second feature film in 2021. The filmmaker is all set to unleash the Army of the Dead with his upcoming Netflix film. Snyder while sharding the first poster revealed that the zombie film will hit the global streaming platform on May 21, 2021.

The filmmaker announced the news on his Twitter handle and shared that a teaser will be coming on Thursday (February 25). The poster shows a giant Walt door with zombie hands attempting to enter. A bag full of cash can be seen on the floor gushing with blood, while money, a deck of cards and casino chips can be seen flying in the air.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighofer, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

The story follows the aftermath of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, and a group of mercenaries venture into the quarantine zone to pull off a big heist.

Army of the Dead reportedly is a sequel to the 2004 release Dawn of the Dead. The film was first announced in 2018 but fell through and was acquired by Netflix in January 2019. Reports have revealed that a prequel film and anime television series are also in the works to expand the Army of the Dead in a franchise. Matthias Schweighofer is set to star in and direct the prequel film.

Meanwhile, Army of the Dead has been produced by Snyder and his wife Deborah's own production company, The Stone Quarry alongside producing partner Wesley Coller.

