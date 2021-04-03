David Schwimmer Reveals Friends Reunion Shoot Will Begin Next Week

Friends actor David Schwimmer has revealed that the shooting of the much-awaited Friends reunion special episode will begin next week. David during interaction on The Graham Norton Show said that he is excited to see the entire cast once again after many years.

BBC talk show host Graham Norton called the Friends reunion a "pressing engagement that the world has been waiting for." David, to fans' much relief said that he will be getting on a plane soon to shoot the special. He also revealed a few more details about the special set to air on HBO Max. Schwimmer said the entire cast will be themselves instead of playing the iconic characters.

The actor who plays Ross Geller said, "I will be getting on a plane soon and shooting for Friends Reunion next week. I am going to see everyone next week for the first time in many years." The unscripted episode will star everyone including Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. However, David did hint at a surprise segment as part of the special episode.

He added, "I will be myself. There's nothing scripted, we are not in characters. We are all ourselves, the real people. Although there is a section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all will read something."

The Friends reunion special was set to go on-air with the launch of HBO MAX in May 2020. However, the shoot was delayed several times due to scheduling issues followed by the pandemic. While fans have been binging the show amid the lockdown, David said he has a lot of catching up to do. He hadn't "been able to catch up on the 236 episodes. I think I need to watch a lot in the next five days."

ALSO READ: Fans Defend Jennifer Aniston After Character Rachel's Vocal Tic On Friends Is Discovered

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Announces His Engagement To Molly Hurwitz, Calls Her 'Greatest Woman On The Face Of The Planet'