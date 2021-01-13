    For Quick Alerts
      Death In Bollywood: Netizens Heartbroken After Watching BBC Docuseries On Jiah Khan's Death

      Earlier this week, BBC released a three-part docuseries on late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. Titled as Death In Bollywood, the series was released in the United Kingdom and attracted over 700k viewers on Monday night (January 11).

      BBC Docuseries On Jiah Khans Death

      Jiah Khan passed away in 2013 at her Juhu residence in Mumbai. Her death is still considered a mystery and the British show attempts to follow the eight-year-old case. The makers had arrived in 2019 in Mumbai for conducting research and filming.

      The official synopsis for episode one reads, "According to her family, various questions about the night of Jiah's death still remain unanswered. The police never found the tracksuit that Jiah was seen wearing on CCTV just 15 minutes before her death. They soon concluded that Jiah had been driven to suicide by her boyfriend. In Indian law, this is a crime, abetment of suicide, which carries a jail sentence of up to ten years. He denies the charge. Jiah's mother Rabia hires a private forensic investigator, who raises questions about the forensic evidence and suggests that the police may have been too quick to conclude this was suicide. She is determined to fight on for what she sees as justice for Jiah."

      According to reports, Jiah's then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting the suicide. Back in October 2013, on Bombay High Court's order the case was handed over to the CBI. The agency after the investigation, concluded that it was a case of suicide. In its charge sheet, they said Pancholi should be tried for abetting to the suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

      Netizens after watching the first episode were heartbroken and took to social media to share their response. Some Twitter users also slammed Pancholi for allegedly pushing Jiah to take the drastic step.

      For those who don't know, Jiah was a British-American actress who appeared in films like Nishabd with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's Ghajini.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 17:09 [IST]
