Delhi Crime Emmy Win: Rajesh Tailang Says He Was The Only One Who Knew The Series Would Win

Delhi Crime's International Emmy win this year has made many in the country proud as it became the first Indian show to win the much coveted award. Among those most happy would be the cast and crew of the series who were overwhelmed with excitement and pride.

Actor Rajesh Tailang, who plays cop Bhupendra Singh in the Netflix original series based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, said that he was the only person in the team who was sure that the series would win when its nomination was first announced. He also said that this is a proud moment for India.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajesh said about being part of the series, "It was a big deal to be on this show. At first we all felt so enraged and it was the general feeling about Nirbhaya incident. That emotion showed on screen and that is what was appreciated as well. It was very special show for us, it was not like any other project."

He continued, "This is not just for this one series, this is a proud moment for all of us in India and it is not about only OTT or a series. It is like getting an Oscars for TV, which it truly is."

Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series at the 48th International Emmys.

When asked how the win will impact his career, he said, "I am not sure how much of this win changes an actor's career. This is for the whole team of Delhi Crime. But now more people around the world are going to watch it for sure. You get more eyeballs and indirectly it does help an actor."

Delhi Crime also starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith and others. It was written and directed by Richie Mehta.

