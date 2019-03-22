Delhi Crime Review: The Show Based On Dreadful Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Will Give You Goosebumps!

English
    Delhi Crime, which is based on 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape (one of the most brutal sexual assault) investigation, is streaming now on Netflix. The web series is created, written and directed by Richie Mehta. Shefali Shah plays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, based on real-life DCP (Chhaya Sharma) whose team was behind catching the accused in the 2012 case. The other cast of the show includes, Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Anurag Arora, Vinod Sherawat, Rajesh Tailang and Gopal Datt. It is a seven-episode anthology series of one hour each.

    Delhi Crime Story

    Delhi Crime tells the story from Vartika Chaturvedi's point of view. Shefali Shah has given an amazing performance as Vartika. She has done the character so well that we can't imagine anyone else doing that role. The series shows how she is shocked after knowing the details of the crime and leads the team to solve the case.

    It’s A Well-researched Show

    The director hasn't got into the details of the crime but has focussed on the aftermath of it, which includes protests and candlelight vigil. The maker has tried to show the difficulties (lack of funds or manpower) the cops had to deal while working on the case.

    ‘Delhi Crime’ Verdict

    The amazing performances of the actors and the gripping storytelling keep the viewers hooked to the show. It's a well-researched series and gives you goosebumps as you watch it.

    Fans’ Review: Stillfrancesca & Kamlesh

    Here's what the viewers who watched the web series have to say:

    @stillfrancesca: i've just started and it looks amazing 👌🏼. - (sic)

    Kamlesh Ranjan: #DelhiCrime on @NetflixIndia. is gritty and so realistic that for a moment, I felt like watching a documentary. 😮 - (sic)

    Psychobabble

    "Fantastic performance by whole cast & esp the most versatile and talented @ShefaliShah_ ..6 years of research and making makes this one the few well made #Indian true stories to watch on #Netflix ... its gonna be #brilliant #DelhiCrime #delhicrimestory #newseries #truestory."

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
