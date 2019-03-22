Delhi Crime Review: The Show Based On Dreadful Nirbhaya Gangrape Case Will Give You Goosebumps!

Delhi Crime Story

Delhi Crime tells the story from Vartika Chaturvedi's point of view. Shefali Shah has given an amazing performance as Vartika. She has done the character so well that we can't imagine anyone else doing that role. The series shows how she is shocked after knowing the details of the crime and leads the team to solve the case.

It’s A Well-researched Show

The director hasn't got into the details of the crime but has focussed on the aftermath of it, which includes protests and candlelight vigil. The maker has tried to show the difficulties (lack of funds or manpower) the cops had to deal while working on the case.

‘Delhi Crime’ Verdict

The amazing performances of the actors and the gripping storytelling keep the viewers hooked to the show. It's a well-researched series and gives you goosebumps as you watch it.

Fans’ Review: Stillfrancesca & Kamlesh

Here's what the viewers who watched the web series have to say:

@stillfrancesca: i've just started and it looks amazing 👌🏼. - (sic)

Kamlesh Ranjan: #DelhiCrime on @NetflixIndia. is gritty and so realistic that for a moment, I felt like watching a documentary. 😮 - (sic)

Psychobabble

"Fantastic performance by whole cast & esp the most versatile and talented @ShefaliShah_ ..6 years of research and making makes this one the few well made #Indian true stories to watch on #Netflix ... its gonna be #brilliant #DelhiCrime #delhicrimestory #newseries #truestory."