Did Kapil Sharma Just Accept That He Was ‘Drunk’ When He Tweeted To PM Modi On Arbaaz’s Show?

Kapil As A Guest On Arbaaz’s Show

A couple of promos of the show were released which featured many Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sonam Kapoor. Kapil Sharma is also one of the celebrities on the list! But Arbaaz revealed that his brother Salman Khan will not come on this show (at least in this season).

Did Kapil Just Accept He Was Drunk While Tweeting PM!

The celebrities were seen reading how people trolled them. In one of the promos, Kapil was seen telling, "Koi subah uthkar 5 baje PM ko tweet karta hai to seedhi si baat hai, ya to wo bahut dukhi hai ya to usne sharab pee rakhi hai. (If a man wakes up at 5 am in the morning to tweet to PM Modi, then it is clear either he is very depressed, or is drunk)."

Kapil’s Old Tweet To PM Modi On Bribery

This was in reference to his tweet made to PM Narendra Modi about bribery in 2016. He had written, "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi." - (sic)

Recently, on his show (The Kapil Sharma Show), when Rajkummar Rao trolled Kapil about his tweet, he was seen apologising to the Prime Minister.

Here’s What Kapil Said When A Troll Called Him A Joker!

In another promo, Arbaaz made Kapil read a troll that was made on him regarding the same tweet. Kapil read, "Does this joker think that the PM of India is his private secretary? He doesn't even know where to complain." (sic). To which, Kapil said, "Theek likha hai inhonein. I agree."