Did Netflix Hold Meetings With RSS Over Anti-Hindu Content Restriction? Srishti Behl Arya Responds

It has to be recalled that a member of the Shiv Sena IT Cell had filed a complaint against Netflix India for 'defaming the country' and portraying 'an incorrect picture' of India globally in the shows that are hosted on its platform. Recently, it was reported that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) representatives had been holding meetings with Netflix officials to restrict anti-Hindu content on the platform. But the director of Netflix International Original Film, Srishti Behl Arya, has denied the report.

ET had reported that the RSS representatives held over six such informal meetings in the last four months in Mumbai and New Delhi to urge the platform to show content that represents real Indian culture and ethos. Regarding the same, Srishti, who was present at a panel titled 'Artistic Freedom: Mapping Out The Entertainment Story' at the ongoing Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival, was quoted by News18 as saying, "It's not a true story. There was no meeting at all. It's a fake news." - (sic)

Among the other panellists were Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Prime's India Originals, singer Sona Mohapatra and Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

It was also said that the government was deliberating potential censorship on streaming platforms in the wake of several court cases and complaints filed against alleged anti-national and anti-Hindu content.

Regarding the same, Aparna said, "We will continue to comply with the law of the land. The law of the land is not subjective like the story telling. The law is the law. It's not like, 'I don't like you, so I'm going to stab you.' Whatever is permitted by the law, we would go into those spaces and the rest is all about the stories that creators want to tell."

Sobhita was quoted by the portal as saying, "The more suppression there is of any kind the more voices there will be speaking up against it; the more variety of stories there will be addressing it in different ways. So, I believe that maybe political statements will be made but in a subtler, simpler or maybe cleverer way that's not conventionally offensive. Because all of Anurag Kashyap's work has so much political undertones. It's not really in your face but you leave the room thinking."

For the uninitiated, in the complaint, Shiv Sena IT Cell and Social worker Hindu activist, Ramesh Solanki had mentioned names of web series like Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul along with stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act, and had alleged that 'almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level'.

