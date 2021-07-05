Director Ram Madhvani Is Set To Roll Out His Next Web Series Based On The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Ram Madhvani, who tasted success with his OTT venture Aarya, is now getting ready to roll out his next project on the streaming medium. The critically acclaimed filmmaker is now working on an ambitious new historical drama. Reliable sources have informed us that the Neerja director is soon getting into production this year with his next original web series which will be based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It is tentatively titled Jallianwala Bagh The Waking Of A Nation. It is based on research from the Hunter Commission that was formed to investigate what happened in Punjab and especially at Jallianwala Bagh. It is created by Ram Madhvani and is one of the projects he is doing that is to be produced under his banner Ram Madhvani Films.

Recently, producer Karan Johar also announced his new movie, which will be based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as well. The filmmaker revealed that the film will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi. However, he hasn’t shared any other detail about this untitled venture.

Meanwhile, Ram MadhvanI is looking forward to the release of his Kartik Aaryan-led feature film, Dhamaka. The teaser of the highly awaited film dropped on March 2nd and has been showered with praises from all corners. Aaryan's performance in the one-minute-long clipping grabbed a lot of attention and the teaser of the film even reached the number one spot on YouTube’s trending list within a day of its release.

Dhamaka is an official remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live and is expected to drop on Netflix in August this year.